The Jockey Club Venues Collection – Unique Spaces. World-Class Venues.

At The Jockey Club Venues Collection, it’s not just on the track where all the action happens. Known for world class horse racing, The Jockey Club Venues Collection offers versatile and flexible locations to deliver exceptional quality conference and events throughout the country. You are never far away from one of our venues.

Conferences and events at the multi-award-winning Jockey Club Venues offer a truly unique experience for delegates and guests alike, we cater for small, large, indoor and outdoor events. Our dedicated teams are experts in their field, with experience in organising large-scale outdoor events, corporate meetings and conferences, exhibitions, Election counts, training events, team building days, award ceremonies, product launches and lots more.

Our flexible and versatile venues all have several areas and spaces to choose from, making it almost a certainty that a Jockey Club Venue will be a fit for any event criteria. Whether you need a theatre space for 300 at Exeter Racecourse or a large conference for over 2,000 at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse, Jockey Club Venues are service focused, with a flexible approach and enjoy working with clients to curate the perfect event to meet the event objective.

Our fresh, healthy and delicious food is thoughtfully and carefully prepared by our team of exceptional chefs. Ingredients are ethically sourced from local suppliers wherever possible. Impact on the environment is reduced through sustainable produce and practises, waste is minimised, and dishes are seasonal, fresh and balanced with a focus on promoting healthy eating as well as providing choice for those with dietary requirements. We tailor the food offerings to our clients’ requirements, so whether it is a BBQ menu for a team building day using the plentiful outdoor space at our one of venues or a delegate’s light lunch for 25, we cater for all needs, styles and occasions.

All Jockey Club venues have ample free and on-site car parking, free Wi-Fi and all the latest audio-visual equipment. Our venues are members of BEAM, ABPCO and are AIM Accredited. We are proud to offer a collection of refreshingly different delegate experiences designed to enhance your Jockey Club Venues event. From Segway Forest adventures and footgolf to tackling rickety bridges on the Skywalk Activity course, there’s something to set everyone’s pulse racing across our portfolio of venues. Each of our venues offer different spaces, numbers and options, but they all offer breath-taking scenery and a space steeped in history and prestige.

Our venues include Aintree Racecourse, Carlisle Racecourse, Cheltenham Racecourse, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Exeter Racecourse, Haydock Park Racecourse, Huntingdon Racecourse, The Jockey Club Rooms, Kempton Park Racecourse, Market Rason Racecourse, Newmarket Racecourse, Nottingham Racecourse, Sandown Park Racecourse, Warwick Racecourse and Wincanton Racecourse. Get in touch with the team today and find out how The Jockey Club Venues Collection can provide the perfect space for your event.

01242 539 538 | enquiries@jockeyclubvenues.co.uk | thejockeyclub.co.uk/venues/

