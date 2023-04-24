Top of Article

Introducing AnswerStage+AI

AnswerStage is a breakthrough video collection and production platform designed to help you market your events by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth and advocacy. Now you can easily feature the voices – and faces – of your community in video marketing. Save time and money creating authentic user-generated videos with AnswerStage. Get speakers and exhibitors to promote your event with videos showcasing their personalities and expertise. Collect video testimonials from attendees and partners. Feature organizers and industry insiders talking about the value that they receive from your events. Be sure to read the free white paper for case studies and best practices.

The AnswerStage advantage is automation. By automating the collection and production process, AnswerStage drives down costs and scales up the volume of authentic video marketing. Now you can create hundreds of videos for what it historically cost to produce one video with an on-location film crew. AnswerStage eliminates all that complexity.

And with the introduction of AnswerStage+AI, authentic videos are even easier to produce with AI-generated talking points, question suggestions and other elements that assist people submitting videos. The result is faster, more authentic marketing at a fraction of the cost. But don’t get the wrong impression, AnswerStage leverages AI-assistance, not AI-generated media. It’s never bot-like. Your videos feature commentary, experiences, and stories that are human and can’t be replicated by anything artificial. In this new era of AI, it’s the best way to stand out and reinforce the value of your community.

Here’s a step-by-step outline of the process:

1) Set up your branding. Add your logo, colors, fonts, background, intros, outros and other elements so your videos look great and match your branding guidelines. Do this once and your branding is automatically applied to all your videos.

2) Send questions or prompts. Easily share links for questions or lists of questions for your community. Tailor the questions to your event or their area of expertise. You can create and share as many links as you want via email, text, QR codes or posting on your website.

3) Receive responses. People simply click your link and record their responses. They can use any type of computer, phone or tablet with a browser. This process is super-quick – there’s no app, account or registration required. And all responses are automatically transferred to you.

4) Produce videos. Select one or more of the responses and click “submit”. The AnswerStage video production engine will create the branded video – automatically inserting and sizing the visual elements including the name, prompt, logo, animations and more. You’ll have a professional-looking video within minutes.

5) Share. Amplify your marketing by sharing videos on social networks and invite your speakers, exhibitors, and attendees to share with their contacts.

Join forward-thinking event organizers and name-brand clients like NAB, NRAS, ASIS, AUVSI, SuperZoo, NY NOW, SF NOW, Innovation Women, and many others who use AnswerStage. User-generated videos are the most authentic and personal form of promotion, and the best way to create videos at scale at a fraction of in-person cost. Visit https://answerstage.com or call 508-657-4347 to learn more.

Advertisement Feature