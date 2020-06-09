The Hague webinar reveals that 25% of event professionals are looking to increase marketing budgets

More than 100 attendees from over 25 countries joined The Hague Convention Bureau for their third webinar last week to examine How are destination marketing communications strategies evolving right now?

During the webinar the attendees were asked: To what extent do you think you will increase your overall marketing budgets and resources now and after the crisis?

The results clearly showed that there is significant reticence in the sector to invest in marketing at this point in time.

· 36% – Not at all, we are cutting marketing budgets