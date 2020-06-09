The Hague webinar reveals that 25% of event professionals are looking to increase marketing budgets

More than 100 attendees from over 25 countries joined The Hague Convention Bureau for their third webinar last week to examine How are destination marketing communications strategies evolving right now?
During the webinar the attendees were asked: To what extent do you think you will increase your overall marketing budgets and resources now and after the crisis?
The results clearly showed that there is significant reticence in the sector to invest in marketing at this point in time.
· 36% – Not at all, we are cutting marketing budgets
· 39% – Not, it will remain the same
· 18% – Will slightly increase
· 7% – Will heavily increase the marketing budget
The webinar was hosted by Olga Golubova, marketing communications advisor B2B at The Hague & Partners and moderated by André Koster, marketing communications consultant, Frontier Marketeer.
The panel was made up of:
· Patrick Delaney, Managing Partner at SoolNua.
· Carola van der Hoeff, COO & Congress Director International Pharmaceutical Federation.
· Martin de Munnik, Neuromarketing Expert, Managing partner and co-founder of Neurensics.
· Gorazd Čad, Founder and owner of marketing and congress agency Toleranca Marketing.
Olga Golubova, marketing communications advisor B2B at The Hague & Partners and host for the webinar commented: “Our webinars are going from strength to strength. We are maintaining a high participant level from both the supply and demand side of the industry throughout, with a high percentage of returning viewers staying tuned throughout. It was heartening to see that there are creative and inspiring opportunities for marketing despite the ongoing challenges created by COVID-19. It is true that there is still a long way to go and budgets will not return to pre-COVID levels for some time. However, opportunities clearly exist and we must all do our best to identify and make the most of them.”
A full recording of the webinar as well as previous content can be found via: https://conventionbureau.thehague.com/webinars
The Hague’s next webinar will take place on July 2nd on the subject of: The viability of business events following social distancing measures.