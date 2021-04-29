The Good Business Festival kicks off first in-person business gathering

‘Change Business for Good’, the launch event from The Good Business Festival, started yeserday as part of the Government’s pilot events in the Liverpool City Region

The Good Business Festival’s launch event, ‘Change Business for Good’ kicked off yesterday with the first in-person business event since lockdown.

Change Business for Good, hosted at the ACC in the Liverpool City Region, is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) aimed at getting audiences back safely as restrictions are gradually eased.

Along with a speech from Tourism Minister, Nigel Huddleston, the business event featured discussions about how health, growth and social recovery are intrinsically linked to business as we move out of lockdown and examine how businesses can drive future success while ensuring they contribute towards improving our environment, reducing inequality and ‘levelling-up’ our regions.

Jeremy Schwartz, Chairman Kantar Sustainability Practice & former CEO of The Body Shop spoke on the ‘Better Business? Better hope so’ panel, examining whether better business is here to stay or whether the demands to return to some kind of normality will overtake the ambitions for things to be better after covid. Other panellists included Simone Roche MBE – Founder of Northern Power Women.

Sharmadean Reid, entrepreneur and founder of WAH Nails and The Stack World also appeared alongside Paul Mason, award winning journalist and author.

A second panel discussed if the speed of progressive change we are seeing across business is happening fast enough, or if everything is taking too long to be meaningful. This panel included Felicia Odamtten, Founder of The Black Economists Network and Tony Reeves, Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council.

The event closed with renowned ‘futurist’ and author Mark Stevenson, giving the audience an insight into what the world might look like in the coming years after Covid.

The event – running from 2.30pm to 7.30pm – ended with a ‘Live at the Apollo’ style show featuring comedians Mick Ferry, Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.

The Good Business Festival Main Event

The Good Business Festival main event will take place Wednesday 7 – Friday 9 July at venues across the Liverpool City Region. Commissioned by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the three-day event will bring together the smartest minds from around the world to think big, galvanise our ambitions and focus on progress and not perfection.

With the UK hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November this year, the Good Business Festival will mark the start, for many, of a step change in their climate change journey. 2021 is an important year in the UK’s fight against the climate crisis so the festivals programme will focus on a sustainable and ethical recovery and resilience that helps tackle inequalities, as well as creating positive impact on people and our planet and levelling-up the nation.

Over three days of compelling, thought-provoking and unexpected programming the festival will explore the big challenges that our society faces in the economic, environmental, consumer and technological spheres, as well as offering ideas, inspiration and practical solutions. Leaders will come together to explore the powerful potential of business to improve lives, deliver meaningful change and realise a purpose beyond profit.

Official event partners include Patagonia, MasterCard, British Council, Deloitte, Google Digital Garage, Hotel Planner, Iceland, L’Oreal UK and Ireland, Torus, Mazars & The Regenda Group with exciting initiatives including the ‘digital garage’, a ‘Tech for Good Challenge’, and The Big Grow among more

The Good Business Festivals Youth Summit will delve into themes such as Climate change, Food production/distribution, Oceans, Activism, Role models with 1,110 invited primary and secondary school children over 2 days set in a big top and around the spectacular Knowsley Safari Park. They will be inspired to learn more about the important issues facing the planet today and will hear from the likes of Chris Packham, Carla Marie Williams, Ngunan Adamu and Katie Thistleton as well as from UK Youth for Nature and the British Antarctic Survey scientists.

Exclusive early bird tickets for the July Festival are available now at (https://thegoodbusinessfestival.com) for a small donation to local charities in the Liverpool City Region, ahead of general public release in early May.

Claire McColgan MBE, Director of Culture Liverpool said:

“When we think about the kind of world we want to live in and the ‘way’ we want to live, the crisis has allowed us to take stock of our situation and make considered decisions. In the Liverpool City Region, we’re committed to building the fairest, greenest, and most inclusive economy in the UK. Today’s launch of ‘Change Business for Good’ is the business worlds wake-up call. A chance to listen, learn and make a change for the better.”

Wayne Hemingway MBE, Creative Director, The Good Business Festival, commented:

“Today is an exciting day as we continue the Good Business Festival’s aim of working with businesses to play a role in creating a fairer society. Change Business for Good will mark the start of our return to normal life, with consumers and leaders coming together to explore the powerful potential of businesses to improve lives, deliver meaningful change and realise a purpose beyond profit. This event will continue the conversation about the big challenges that our society faces that we will continue to tackle in July for the main three-day Good Business Festival, discussing ideas, inspiration and practical solutions to the problems that Covid-19 has shone a stronger light on in our society.”

Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston said:

“As the first live, in-person business event that has taken place in the UK this year – this is an important landmark in the recovery of the sector from the pandemic – and everyone involved should feel proud about the part they are playing.”