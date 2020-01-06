The fresh group appoints new CEO for 2020

Starting the new year with a bang, the fresh group has appointed a new CEO as part of its growth strategy and continued development.

Driving this global events and communications agency forward in 2020 will be investor and business transformation expert Lee Harris. After working closely with the group as chairman and non-executive director for the last four years, Harris agreed to take a more active role in driving the business forward and setting the strategic vision for the years ahead.

Harris commented: “It’s been a real honour to have been offered the role of CEO especially as I have seen fresh go from strength to strength, while working closely with the leadership team.

“Over the last two years, we have continued to recruit and develop the skill sets internally to diversify our service offering to our clients and the feedback has been phenomenal, in particular with our insight, creative and project delivery departments.

Not only this but more of our clients are partnering with us for the long term because of the continued value fresh can add, over and above using individual niche agencies.”

The fresh group is based in Manchester, operating on a global scale and has a strong client portfolio across retail, automotive, tech and financial industries.

Being an all service agency, built on the back of a strong reputation in events for the last 15 years, many of the latest projects fresh is working on, as part of the diversity in service, are for clients undergoing large business transformations. This isn’t surprising, as companies are forced to adapt much faster to keep ahead and need communication partners to providing creative ways to continue employee engagement as well as measure it.

The tech sector is also a large focus for fresh and will continue to grow further under the leadership of its new CEO.

Harris continued: “I am really proud of the team at fresh so far in response to our continued development. Especially of our teams on the front line who make amazing things happen for our clients, day in and day out.

“As our client portfolio continues to grow with the direction we are taking, I am tremendously excited about the opportunities that these new partnerships will bring.”