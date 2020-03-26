The Festival Buyer’s Guide 2020

Like everything, right around the world, this issue of the Festival Buyer’s Guide (FBG) comes to you through the fog of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

We’ve seen Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary pushed back 12 months, the Eurovision Song Contest cancelled for the first time, Teenage Cancer Trust shows rescheduling for a later date, the list goes on and on.

Ultimately though the show will go on, harder, faster, better, stronger as Daft Punk had it, and FBG 2020 is delivered in that spirit, with every best wish for readers’ health and team spirit.

