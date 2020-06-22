The Fast Forward 15 Virtual Charity Event raises over £5,000

Last Thursday saw the first virtual Fast Forward 15 charity fundraiser bring together 300 event industry professionals. The event, titled The Soaring 20’s, celebrated 100 years of inspirational women, featuring inspirational talks and performances.

Every year, the Fast Forward 15 mentees are challenged with producing a charity event on no budget. Originally planned as a live event, the team adapted the format to a virtual platform showcasing the capabilities of the digital and hybrid event model.

The event was in aid of charity Girls Rock London, an organisation aimed at empowering girls and women to write and perform music, building self-confidence. Members of Girls Rock London and affiliate choir Lips performed on the night.

The money raised also goes towards running the Fast Forward 15 mentoring programme for future years. Former mentee Megan Anstee says “Fast Forward 15 helped me reach goals I’d always longed to achieve. Truly a career defining experience. Given the current challenges we face, progammes like this are even more important. Working on this event has allowed me to make a small contribution back to a network that has given me so much”.

Advertisement

Fay Sharpe, founder of Fast Forward 15 and non-executive director at BCD M&E, said “The FF15 Soaring 20’s Charity Event, organised by the 2019 mentee cohort, was truly inspirational. With no budget and having to pivot to virtual they pulled of a slick, engaging and fun event. I couldn’t be prouder of them. Not only have they successfully completed the Fast Forward 15 programme they have also made friends for life.”

The event featured masterclasses from The Cocktail Service; Jennifer Davidson, co-founder and MD of Sleek Events; and Holly Moore, Founder and CEO of Make Events. They were also joined by Keneisha Williams, event professional and co-founder of Black in Events.

Keneisha joined live from Toronto, Canada, and with attendees tuning in from across the UK, Germany, Sweden and USA the event demonstrated the international capabilities and reach of digital events.

The event was kindly sponsored by Sparq, IMEX and YOU Search & Select. Rob Morrison, Client Team Director at Sparq, said on the night “Sparq are delighted to be involved with and a sponsor of tonight’s Fast Forward 15 event. We know how important it is to inspire, encourage and empower women in the events and hospitality sectors to be the best they can be.”

Donations for the fundraiser will remain open until Thursday 25th June at 5pm. You can make a donation online.