The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas To WelcomeNation’s First Major Toy Industry Event of 2022

It’s all fun and games as International Market Centers (IMC) announces that its Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas (WMCLV) will host the nation’s first toy industry buying event of the year, ToyFest 2022, March 9 – 11, 2022, providing attendees with a unique new collaborative pairing of both traditional tradeshow exhibits and permanent showrooms with complementary products.

“We are delighted to welcome ToyFest to our World Market Center Las Vegas campus,” said Robert Maricich, Chairman and CEO of International Market Centers. “IMC’s unique combination of temporary exhibit space and permanent showroom resources will redefine the ‘market’ experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.”

To capitalize on this synergy, the Western Toy & Hobby Representatives Association (WTHRA) has moved ToyFest 2022 to The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas from Nevada’s South Point Hotel and Casino. “A number of the exhibitors of ToyFest also have permanent showrooms in Building C of the World Market Center complex, so moving the show to The Expo creates a lot of synergy in one convenient location,” said Bill St. John, WTHRA Chairman of the Board. “The move is creating a lot of buzz in the industry, and we know our customers will enjoy the new aesthetics and safe environment.”

ToyFest 2022 will be in The Expo’s South Hall March 9 – 11, 2022, with additional permanent showrooms open in World Market Center’s Building C March 7 – 11, 2022. Wes Hardin, CEO of Diverse Marketing, whose showroom will be open during ToyFest, said, “Cooperation between permanent showrooms and temporary tradeshows give attendees a more enhanced experience and additional shopping opportunities to see more diverse lines.”

Kathleen Milne of Kathleen Milne Company, another Building C showroom tenant open during ToyFest 2022, adds, “There is so much crossover in retail, it doesn’t matter if it’s a fashion show, a toy show or a horse show, The Expo produces a symbiotic relationship with tenants inside World Market Center Las Vegas that only enriches the end result for both buyers and sellers.”

In addition to over 2,000 ToyFest temporary exhibitors in The Expo at WMCLV, nearly 50 additional permanent showrooms in Buildings A and C will be participating featuring hundreds of relevant gift, toy and decorative lines.