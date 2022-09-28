The EventPro Advantage: Powerful, Customisable Software backed by Unmatched Service

We are very proud that EventPro Software is a finalist at the 2022 Event Tech Awards under the category Best Venue Booking Solution!

We know that it’s challenging for event professionals to choose the right event tech solution when there are so many options clamouring for attention. However, there are four factors that form the “EventPro Advantage”, which we believe lifts us above the crowd.

Longevity

Profit Systems Inc., developer of EventPro Software, has been developing and implementing management software solutions for over 35 years. Our company is built on a solid foundation of experience in software development and consultation with our long-term clients in the events industry.

Evolution

We’ve been around for a while, but we aren’t stuck in the past. Our continuing success is driven by our dedication to constantly enhancing our software. However, we don’t just tack on trendy bells and whistles. We incorporate proven technologies that promote practical improvements and increased success in our clients’ working processes.

One example is the EventPro API, which allows clients to combine the functionality of EventPro with other systems to create a customised solution for gathering and delivering data. Another example is our growing suite of Virtual Assistants, which save time from menial tasks by performing a variety of automated services based on detecting specific occurrences in the EventPro database.

Adaptability

Built from integrated modules, EventPro Software is highly customisable to any event and venue management requirements. Clients select the functionality they need, without paying for extra frills. As their businesses grow, clients can seamlessly scale up and add more modules. EventPro Cloud is a popular deployment option, but we also provide an On-Prem application for companies who prefer desktop/network installations.

Service Commitment

Beyond the advanced functionality of our software, our service makes us stand above the rest. We aren’t just saying that about ourselves. Our clients have consistently praised our knowledgeable, solution-focused, first-class service, from our thorough pre-purchase consultations, to our second-to-none training and implementation process, to our beyond-the-call-of-duty support. Our business operations occur in-house, so our integrated teams can collaborate to provide our clients with consistent service across their entire EventPro experience.

Do you want to work with us to create an event and venue management system tailored to your organisation? Start with your personalised software demo.

FEATURE