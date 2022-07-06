The Event Technology Awards announce two NEW categories for 2022

Organisers have now announced two new awards categories to add to the veteran line up.

Approaching its 10th Birthday, the first of the two new Event Technology Awards (ETAs) categories is “Best Metaverse Experience”. The Metaverse is a hot topic in the events industry at the moment, especially when coupled with how we can best use it to enhance future events and encourage audience interaction within the virtual world.

Adam Parry, co-founder says: “We want to hear from event organisers who are already utilising the Metaverse and have held successful events whether that’s in a fully virtual or hybrid format. We also want to hear from agencies and platform creators who have designed their virtual platforms to enhance the overall event experience and have successfully worked with organisers to deliver an event fully or part within the Metaverse.”

The second new category is “Best Sustainable Tech Solution”. Sustainability is a subject that all event organisers need to take seriously, and most are constantly looking for new ways in which they are able to take the sustainability of their events to the next level and measure their impact. Many have realised over the years that tech can help them on this journey.

For this category ETA organisers would like to hear from event tech suppliers who are able to provide a solution that will add to or enhance the sustainability of an event.

Entries for the Event Technology Awards will be open until 31st July 2022. Enter here via the newly updated website powered by evessio