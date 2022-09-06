The Event Tech Insight Report brings together feedback from more than 2,400 event professionals and offers organisers a benchmark on what technology tools their peers are using and the kind of tech investments they are planning to make over the next 12 months.

“Budgets for event technology are increasing in a similar way across the US and UK – with heavier spending across consumer events”.

For tech suppliers, the findings will help them understand how budgets are changing, where technology is failing for event planners and the areas of tech that present the biggest opportunities for growth.

The report features an incredible team of contributors (a dream team of veteran event planners) and tech investor, Marco Giberti. They all share great lessons and insights from their own experiences in event technology.

Download your FREE copy now