The Event Staffing Revolution is here!

The biggest shift in the way events are being delivered is happening now. Due to Covid-19 there has been an acceleration of digitisation across all industries, particularly events. In response to the pandemic the industry has demonstrated it’s creativity, endurance and flexibility by adapting hybrid and online delivery.

Global recognition for the events industry is also beginning to accelerate. The fantastic efforts of campaigns such as #WeMakeEvents and #LightItInRed have highlighted a need for support from the UK government but have also put the importance, and impact, of togetherness in the spotlight.

70% of the 1 million people that work in the UK events industry are self-employed. Recent events have proven that more is needed to be done to future proof and safeguard the events industry and all who work within it.

Responding to the rapidly changing demands of the industry, Event Staff Guru has created a brand new platform to provide a flexible and viable solution for both event companies and professional freelancers.

What exactly is Event Staff Guru?

Event Staff Guru is an online platform to help freelancers find work, and companies or event planners find the skilled freelancers they need. They call this their Marketplace, but it doesn’t end there. Event Staff Guru is also a free scheduling tool for the industry, taking the time, stress and expense out of event scheduling – from both sides.

The driving factor for the creation of the platform is a belief that freelance event professionals deserve the same benefits, opportunities and protections as employees at big companies . By creating “bundle” packages for event profs to choose from they are able to deliver insurance cover, accounting tools, well-being support and training. All at an affordable price.

Event Staff Guru is On A Mission To Champion Event Profs

Via their new platform Event Staff Guru have a big ambition – to change the world of freelance event profs – for good. They believe in putting event profs front and centre. By fixing the problems that often make freelance life difficult, Event Staff Guru can give event profs the opportunities and benefits they deserve, and a career path to thrive in.

What’s in it for event profs?

Grow your network

Access exclusive opportunities

Security and benefits bundles

Get paid on time everytime

Challenging and changing the way companies find and pay freelancers

For companies, they have developed a suite of free tools to streamline admin, save money, and make event staffing accessible to everyone. They’ve also revolutionised the payment model; freelancers booked via the platform will be paid by Event Staff Guru 14 days after timesheet sign off, companies will receive one invoice for all hires with 45 day terms. By changing the way freelancers are found, booked and paid, Event Staff Guru are giving companies access to the best event profs in the industry all in one hassle-free, end-to-end solution.

What’s in it for event companies?

Free suite of tools to manage full time staff and freelance event profs

Access to the best event profs in the industry

Eliminate costly and repetitive admin

Hassle-free payments

Be a part of the road to change/ Get an event staffing upgrade

Event Staff Guru are now inviting you to become part of the fastest and most exciting change the events landscape has ever seen. The events industry will recover but it’s time for an upgrade. For both freelancers and event companies, now is the time to embrace the digital revolution to avoid missing out on the best opportunities available.

Event Staff Guru is now open for their first round of registration, they invite you to be a part of the future: Event Staff Guru