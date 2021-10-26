The EVCOM London Live and Film Awards to be held at the London May Fair Hotel

The Event and Visual Communication Association (EVCOM) is delighted to announce The London May Fair Hotel will be the setting for this year’s London Live and Film Awards taking place on 25 November 2021.

The London five-star hotel was chosen for its emphasis on elegance and charm, which reflect the themes of this year’s awards, ‘a return to glamour’.

The awards celebrate the best of corporate film and live events in recognition of excellence across the industry and EVCOM is thrilled to be hosting the ceremony at the illustrious hotel.

Claire Fennelow, Executive Director, EVCOM, commented,

“We’re incredibly excited about welcoming our shortlistees, judges and sponsors to the EVCOM London Live and Film Awards ceremony, and very much looking forward to finding out who will be the winners in each category! The May Fair Hotel has a long-standing history with the film and live events industry so it is a very apt backdrop to what will be a wonderful evening celebrating some wonderful work, from films that save lives and make changes to events that have captured the hearts and minds of audiences.”

Clips from the winning films will be shown as soon as they are announced, and the awards will be followed by a three-course dinner and entertainment in the Ballroom.

The shortlisted finalists and their guests are invited to attend. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the EVCOM website, where a list of the finalists is also available.