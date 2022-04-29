The East of England Arena welcomes over a thousand boxing fans to fundraising event

The East of England Arena and Events Centre welcomed over a thousand boxing fans on April 9 2022, to watch amateur and beginner boxers go toe to toe at Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Now in its eleventh edition at the Arena, UWCB paired competitors with peers in their age and weight classes in carefully organised bouts, and every competitor received 8 weeks of training in preparation for the event to ensure an evening of top-class boxing entertainment and personal triumphs.

According to the organisers the Peterborough event has raised more than £230,000 for Cancer Research UK since the first UWCB event at East of England Arena. UWCB has been organising white-collar boxing events nationwide since 2009 and has raised a colossal £24m for Cancer Research UK in that time.

Caitlin Beebe, events manager at the East of England Arena, celebrated the evening, saying, “The event is always a great success for all parties; Peterborough truly comes together when it comes to charity events like this one.

Ultra White Collar Boxing has been holding events at the Arena for many years now and we greatly appreciate the relationship we’ve built with them; we work well together to host fun events that raise money for a worthwhile cause.”