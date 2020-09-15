The e-Attend™ Virtual Experience makes Image Audiovisuals your single source for Virtual, Live and Hybrid Event

Meeting planners are searching for the perfect virtual platform to host their next event. The functionality of the platform is critical and needs to meet the goals and objectives of the conference. Equally important is the production value of your content. Finding a company that fulfills both needs is rare.

Image Audiovisuals, one of the most recognized providers of audiovisual event production and services has created the e-Attend™ Virtual Experience. This platform, combined with our production expertise in creating quality content, offers a cost-effective, fully customizable one stop solution to take virtual experiences and attendee engagement to the next level.

Reimagine your next virtual or hybrid event with a virtual lobby, auditorium, meeting rooms, hospitality suites, networking lounge, expo lobby, exhibit halls and exhibitor booths – all matching your branding. And that’s not all. Additional features include registration and e-commerce, unlimited sponsor impression opportunities, personalized conference schedules with attendee push notifications, detailed analytics, API integration, chat functions in each room and award-winning support before, during and after each event.

With the new e-Attend™ Virtual Experience, your next meeting or event has just been elevated.

Dave Mueller, President and Founder of Image Audiovisuals said, “With over 30 years in the live event, recording, and streaming industry, we have the experience to create a platform that supports the rapid shift to virtual and hybrid events. The natural evolution and expansion of the e-Attend™ platform underscores our long-held commitment to developing a suite of services designed for the future of events.”

ImageAV is one of the first production companies to provide both broadcast-quality recording and customized live streaming services with a virtual event platform that saves clients time and money by working with one partner to manage the entire event.

Doug Dusik, Senior Manager of Communications at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene added, “e-Attend has been our source for recording 100+ scientific sessions. The webcasts are made available to nearly 5,000 individual attendees within 24 hours of being recorded. The customer service is excellent, and it continues year-round. We have no hesitation renewing our contract with e-Attend each year.”

If you are new to virtual and hybrid events, you are not alone. ImageAV works with organizations from around the globe to bring virtual and hybrid experiences to life with the e-Attend™ Virtual Experience.

Betty Ford with Precision Meetings and Events stated, “We recently planned and managed the first virtual annual meeting for SYTA (Student and Youth Travel Association) and chose ImageAV as our partners on this journey. With the Image AV team guiding us through the platform options, design and production and after working around the clock, they provided us with a very successful virtual event. Our participants found the e-Attend™ platform inviting and easy to navigate and Image AV made sure this first-time virtual experience was unforgettable. We are already working with them on our next virtual event!”

The e-Attend™ platform was developed in-house and based on customer feedback and user groups, ensuring value for all event stakeholders. To learn more about the e-Attend™ Virtual Experience please visit us at www.e-Attend.com or call +1-800-818-1857. And for those wishing to take a quick 60 second peek you can view our short video demo here.

We look forward to making your next event – virtual, hybrid or live – a smashing success. Do you e-Attend?!

