The Drinks Trust & Night Time Industries Association partner to launch 24/7 mental health support for night time economy businesses

The Drinks Trust, the drinks industry charity, has partnered with the Night Time Industries Association within the UK to challenge mental health stigma within the Night Time Economy, by providing mental health support services to the sector by accessing The Drinks Trust’s 24/7 helpline.

The Night Time Economy has been at the sharpest end of the pandemic, with many businesses closed permanently or overburdened with debt, and workforce losing primary sources of income which has a direct impact on families and communities.

As the industry reopens and adjusts to the new normal, we are starting to see the true impact of the human element of this crisis. One in three nightclubs and night time economy businesses closed for good, and escalating cost inflation impacting customers and businesses, there is a long road to recovery and still uncertainty for the future.

The sector has an important part to play in supporting the people within our industry. The Campaign is supported by Electronic Music Artists across the UK including Fat Boy Slim, Jaguar, Archie Hamilton, Graeme Park, Stanton Warriors, Lisa Lashes plus many more…

The Drinks Trust’s confidential helpline was extended last year to a 24/7 support line, with all calls answered by counsellors and clinically trained psychotherapists to help callers receive in the moment support to help them cope more effectively with any personal or work-related problems they may be experiencing.

The free 24/7 helpline is available on 0800 9154610, by contacting helpline@drinkstrust.org.uk or by sending “Hi” on Whatsapp to 00 353 87 369 0010.

The helpline also offers an internal referral to over 30 various online Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) courses, each with different themes. It also includes the option to have up to six specialist 1:1 telephone sessions according to assessed need and covering: legal advice, mediation support, life and career coaching, financial advice, consumer advice and parenting coaching.

Ross Carter, Chief Executive at The Drinks Trust said: “We are very pleased to have partnered with the Night Time Industries Association and to extend our helpline services to their members and stakeholders. Through this association, we aim to extend the message of our services to even more people who are in need of wellbeing and mental health support and don’t know where to turn to. Our Restore services are available to anyone in the Night Time Economy and free of charge and can be accessed either by phone, email or WhatsApp. If you feel that you or any member of your staff might benefit from a professional form of support, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that The Drinks Trust has a professional and reliable support system available for you”

Michael Kill, CEO NTIA said: “We are extremely excited to partner with The Drinks Trust in the Launch of the Drinks Trust Helpline services to the Night Time Economy. It is vitally important that we support our people as we start to recover, and build back to pre pandemic business levels. We continue to support and assess the true human impact of this crisis, but the most important message is that people understand they are not alone in this.”