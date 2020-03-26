The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) is an inspirational setting for meetings with fantastic views of the city. The award-winning venue has 22 multi-functional, flexible rooms, suitable for meetings, conferences and exhibitions up to 8,000 delegates. It boasts a 1,995 seat auditorium, 4,500 square meters of exhibition space, banqueting for up to 3,000 guests and six foyer spaces. With panoramic views of the city, the bay and surrounding mountains, these unique foyer spaces flood the venue with natural light and offer the perfect setting for registration and hospitality.

The CCD is one of the most technologically sophisticated venues in the world, with state-of-the-art equipment in every room, complimentary Wi-Fi for 22,000 devices and advanced communications, lighting, sound, rigging and IT solutions to enhance every event. Recognised as the first carbon-neutral convention centre in the world, The CCD’s contemporary design meets the highest standards of environmental sustainability. The venue is committed to long-term sustainability in accordance with the International Standards Organisation (ISO) 14001.









The venue is close to Dublin’s top cultural and tourist attractions and 20,000 competitively priced hotel rooms are within easy reach.

The CCD has won 45 industry awards including:

Advertisement

Green Tourism and Entertainment Award, The Green Awards, 2020

World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre, World Travel Awards, 2019 and 2017

Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre, World Travel Awards, 2017 and 2018

Silver Healthy Venue accreditation, World Obesity Federation, 2017

Best Overseas Conference Centre, UK M&IT Awards, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012

Best Overseas Conference Venue, UK C&IT Excellence Awards, 2015 and 2013

AIPC Apex Awards, World’s Best Convention Centre, Runner-up 2012

Contact Details:

Adrienne Clarke, Head of Conference Sales

W: www.theccd.ie

E: sales@theccd.ie

T :+353 1 856 0000

Address:

Spencer Dock

North Wall Quay

Dublin 1

D01 T1W6