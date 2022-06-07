The Complete Sustainable Events Course returns

The Complete Sustainable Events Course, The Meetings Show’s online course for the events industry created in partnership with isla, is back for its second year.

The CPD accredited six-week online course is designed for meeting and event professionals who want to drive their organisation’s sustainability agenda and covers key areas from purpose-driven events, supply chains and stakeholders, carbon footprint and food to waste management and storytelling.

Following on from the success of the inaugural course in November 2021, this year’s course will start on 26 September 2022. Enrolment will open shortly, but event professionals can register their interest now.

The first Complete Sustainable Events Course received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the first intake of students in 2021, with +41 Net Promoter Score.

Megan Urwin, Account Executive at First Event, who completed the course in 2021, said: “As we know, events can generate an extraordinary amount of waste, leave a large footprint, and use finite resources that, put simply, the earth cannot afford to spare. Previously, I found it difficult to find any existing framework or policies in the industry that support with the delivery of sustainable events.

“However, The Complete Sustainable Events Course gave me a comprehensive and thematic approach to sustainable events, and now I know where to start. I learnt how to ask the right questions at the point of the initial enquiry, so sustainability could be built into the event planning process, through to how to produce a full carbon report.”

Lene Corgan, Head of Business Development – Business Events, Copenhagen Convention Bureau, said: “Getting an understanding of the bigger picture and how deep sustainability goes was very useful, and at times daunting. The course has given me greater insight into what is being asked of planners and how we as a DMO can help them. I would love for my whole team to do the course and would encourage other suppliers to do so too!”

Curated and delivered by isla’s co-founder Anna Abdelnoor as well as other sustainability experts, The Complete Sustainable Events Course will help anyone working in the events industry stay up to date with the sustainability processes event planners take, and ways in which venues, destinations, hotels and event suppliers can champion the power of change.

To further enhance the learning experience, it features engaging introductions and case study examples from Andy King – The Meetings Show’s 2020 headline speaker – who, in addition to working on the ill-fated Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, runs a successful consultancy championing zero waste and sustainable events for a portfolio of high-profile clients such as Leonardo DiCaprio.

Visitors to The Meetings Show, which takes place on 29-30 June at London’s ExCeL, will be able to find out more about the course by visiting isla’s stand.

