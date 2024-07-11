The Business of Events publishes latest International Planner Sentiment Report 2024

The Business of Events (TBOE) has today published its latest annual International Planner Sentiment Report for 2024, created in partnership with Meet in Ireland and IBTM World.

The annual report, which was first published in 2020, uses desk-based research to track the sentiment of planners in ten specific areas to determine the key factors influencing their choice of destination. The audiences surveyed include planners from corporate, association, agency and incentive & reward across the UK, Europe and North America.

Key findings in this year’s report include:

Cost and value for money have all tracked one point higher in every region surveyed, reflecting increased event costs and pressure on overall budgets through higher inflation.

The increase in importance of Destination Brand, again up one point overall, also reflects the need for a more personalised experience for brands and delegates.

Equity and Diversity, also tracking higher, although more so across the UK and Europe, reflects an increase in the wider conversation around DEI issues.

Perhaps the biggest and most surprising change in this year’s report, is the reduction in importance of Sustainability as a key decision factor, with this tracking around 1.5 points lower on average across the UK & Europe.

Martin Fullard, Director of News & Content at The Business of Events, commented: “Our International Planner Sentiment Report continues to be used by marketers and sales teams across the world to fine tune strategies and messaging and to increase competitive advantage. Once again, the report has shone a strong light on those factors that are influencing destination choice. While cost, brand and diversity have all increased in importance, it is becoming clear that sustainability, while still an extremely important topic, is becoming much more of an expected requirement rather than something which is seen as value added.”

The study was conducted over a three-week period between 22nd April –10th May 2024, across three key geographical territories of the United Kingdom, Europe and North America.

The Business of Events : 2024 International Planner Sentiment Report can be downloaded here; https://the-business-of-events.com/tboe-planner-sentiment-report-2024/