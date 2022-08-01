The Business of Events publishes 2022 International Planner Sentiment Report

Following the launch of its 2022 programme, The Business of Events has today published the first of its market sector reports.

The Business of Events: International Planner Sentiment Report, surveyed three key business audiences from the international buyer community; Corporate event planners, Association planners and Agency planners across the United Kingdom, Western Europe and North America.

Respondents were asked what areas they considered to be important when selecting a destination or major venue in a post pandemic environment. The questions focussed on twelve specific areas, ranging from accessibility and ease of travel, through to venue quality and suitability and respondents were asked to rank each on a simple scale of 1 – 10, with 1 being regarded as not very important and 10 as very important.

The report is available as a free download, and can be found here.

Today’s report is the first in a series of publications and events under The Business of Events brand, which is supported by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events, VisitBritain and the Business Visits & Events Partnership.

In November, we will also see the publication of The Business of Events: Global Destination Report. First published in 2021, the report is an annual survey of the leading global business events destinations, including NTO’s and CVB’s. The report, which will also be available for free download, can be used to help shape future decision making and influence governments and policy makers on the benefits of a strong business events sector to both national and local economies and wider society. The report is being developed in partnership with VisitBritain and VisitScotland Business.

The Business of Events is a cross sector not for profit series of events and reports, designed to raise the importance and profile of business events in the UK, as an economic, policy and societal driver.