The Business of Events confirms ICC Wales as latest official partner

The Business of Events has confirmed ICC Wales as its latest official partner for its 2022 programme.

ICC Wales joins the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events, VisitBritain, MeetEngland, VisitScotland Business Events, Visit Wales, QEII Centre and the Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP) as official partners for 2022.

The Business of Events kicks off its 2022 programme with its UK Policy Forum, which will take place on 2nd November at the QEII Centre in Westminster. The Forum will bring together leading destinations and venues from across the UK to connect with senior event and exhibition organisers, trade and membership bodies. They will join representatives from government departments and public sector organisations to discuss how to move the UK business events sector from a purely visitor economy model, to one which is more focussed on delivering policy objectives.

Ian Edwards, CEO, ICC Wales said: “ICC Wales is committed to supporting the business events economy and helping to foster stronger relationships with Government and the public sector, which is why we are once again partnering with The Business of Events.

“The Business of Events provides us with an excellent platform to meet, discuss crucial issues with other leaders from across our sector and to facilitate conversations with Government. I very much look forward to attending the UK Policy Forum in November.”

The annual Parliamentary Reception and Dinner, which has been postponed since 2020, will also take place later that day, with details of the venue being announced next week.

Later in the year will see the publication of The Business of Events: Global Destination Report. First published in 2021, the report is an annual survey of the leading global business events destinations, including NTOs and CVBs. The report is being developed in partnership with VisitScotland Business Events and is due to be published in mid-November 2022.