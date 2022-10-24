The Business of Events announces Lord Kamall as keynote speaker

The Business of Events has just announced that Lord Syed Kamall, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Civil Society, Heritage, Tourism and Growth at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will be the key note speaker at its 2022 UK Policy Forum, which will take place on 02 November at the QEII Centre, Westminster, London.

The invitation only event will comprise a series of moderated sessions, with topics including Advocacy & Government Relations and Business Events for Growth; Business Events for Policy and Society and The Future of UK Events.

The Business of Events is supported by several organisations, including VisitBritain, VisitScotland Business Events, ICC Wales, The Belfry, Visit Wales, and the Business Visits & Events Partnership.

The Business of Events is an independent series of events and reports, designed to raise the importance and profile of business events in the UK, as a driver of economic growth, policy delivery and societal benefits.

You can view the programme here: https://daviestanner.com/the-business-of-events/