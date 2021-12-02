The Belfry Hotel & Resort wins Best Incentive Hotel at the World MICE Awards 2021



The Belfry Hotel & Resort in the Midlands, is celebrating yet another win after being awarded England’s Best Incentive Hotel at the annual World MICE Awards 2021, on 28th November 2021.

The World MICE Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in MICE tourism. The awards aim to foster growth, innovations, and best practice on a global scale.

Commenting on The Belfry’s win, Katie Niland, Sales Director at The Belfry said: “It is an honour to be recognised for the work we have done establishing ourselves in the UK incentive market, offering a fantastic variety of incentive experiences to our clients. We’ve had a hugely successful few weeks winning a number of awards and we are so proud to have received, for the first time, a World MICE Award. It means so much to the team here at The Belfry and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

The Belfry offers 22 meeting and event spaces of all sizes, giving it the flexibility to accommodate everything from small groups for meetings and private parties, right up to event spaces that can hold over 400 guests from large conferences, exhibitions, award ceremonies and banquets. The Belfry’s range of rooms and spaces offer various layout options, refreshments, guest Wi-Fi, and all the audio-visual equipment you need to present in style.

As well as meetings spaces, the resort offers a range of teambuilding opportunities from golfing on one of the resort’s famous courses, to its new Toptracer Range at the resort’s PGA Golf Academy, as well as a variety of indoor and outdoor teambuilding events, from axe-throwing and archery, to drumming and learning the Maori haka dance. The resort also offers professional virtual and hybrid meetings and events solutions that allows organisations to connect live with audiences across the globe.

Grosvenor incentive day at The Belfry

After a busy day, delegates can dine in one of several restaurants and bars, and relax in the Spa and Leisure Club, which features a swimming pool, treatment rooms and a range of classes.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is just 15 minutes from Birmingham International Airport, 20 minutes from Birmingham and easily accessible from the M6, M40 and M42, or by train at the Sutton Coldfield or Birmingham International stations with access to London in less than 70 minutes.

The Belfry offers free onsite parking, electric charging points and a helipad ensuring ease and accessibility.