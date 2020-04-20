The Belfry Hotel & Resort first to donate entire green fee income to charity

The Belfry Hotel & Resort announced today that it will donate its entire green fee income on its first day of reopening to a number of UK charities.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, recognised for its world-class golf courses, is set to host over 30 charity golf days in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations and many fund raising activities have been cancelled or postponed, so any support we can offer we know will help.

The donations from the resort’s green fees will support a variety of causes, from cancer, heart, kidney and Parkinson’s treatment, children’s hospitals and hospices, to charity trusts supporting ex-sportsmen. It also includes the two nominated Belfry charities for 2020, Matt Hampson Foundation and LoveBrum.

Katie Niland, Sales Director, said: “We want to share some positivity and support during what is an exceptionally challenging time for many charities who rely on donations to survive and show our support for the amazing work they do. At The Belfry, we have the pleasure to host many charity golf days a year, so we want to take this opportunity to give something back so they can continue to help those who need it most.”

“We therefore really want the first day we open the courses to count. The Brabazon, PGA National and The Derby will all be available to play and there will be some fun opportunities out on the courses to donate further, so whether you are a beginner, amateur or pro golfer, it’s sure to be a great day for some truly fantastic causes”.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is an award-winning hotel situated in the heart of the country in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire. The hotel’s three golf courses, including The Brabazon and The PGA National, are recognised as world-class, having previously hosted The Ryder Cup four times – more than any other venue in the world – and two European Tour events, producing some of the most dramatic moments in the history of golf.