The AMR Top 20 exhibition organisers by exhibition-organising revenue 2020

AMR International has released its annual “Top 20 exhibition organisers”: the global ranking based exclusively on exhibition organising revenue. The ranking takes into account 2020 revenues.

Informa Markets remains number one, followed by RX (formerly Reed Exhibitions). CFTC moves to third, up from the ninth position last year.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) debuts in the AMR Top 20, while Messe Nuremberg and the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) rejoin. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Tarsus drop out.

In alphabetical order, the five next largest organisers are the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), Easyfairs, HKTDC, IFEMA Madrid and Tarsus.

Florent Jarry, Head of AMR’s Global Events Practice, says, “2020 was an exceptional year due to the disruption of COVID-19, as a result, the rankings are strongly biased towards organisers with strong Q1 calendars and with strong portfolios in China, where events were less disrupted in H2. This has led to the ranking being substantially different from previous years. Therefore, this year’s AMR Top 20 is a snapshot and not representative of longer-term market positions.”

He adds, “We can expect to see further changes next year as organisers’ experience different levels of recovery.”