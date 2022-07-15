The All England Lawn Tennis Club and NEP sign new four-year deal to deliver The Championships, Wimbledon

NEP provides broadcast solutions for The Championships 2022, as the partnership is renewed for another four years

NEP UK is proud to continue its broadcast services partnership with Wimbledon Broadcast Services (WBS) to provide the technical broadcast delivery for the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, promising more broadcast matches than ever before.

Every match across all 18 courts was televised during this year’s Championships for the first time, including Centre Court in UHD High Dynamic Range. Eleven of the courts at Wimbledon were crewed by camera-operators and seven used a hybrid of operators and NEP’s Tr-Ace System. In addition, this is the first time the event has been held over 14 days, with Middle Sunday now a permanent feature in the schedule. Broadcast coverage is provided by NEP UK utilising fully redundant IP technology.

Hundreds of NEP UK employees have collaborated with the All England Club to cover some of the biggest names in tennis such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams. NEP has provided host coverage of the iconic tennis event since 2014, including highlights such as the Grand Slam debut of Emma Raducanu as a wildcard entry in 2021.

NEP UK has also provided both host and unilateral coverage to the BBC, and other broadcasters for Wimbledon.

Working closely with the All England Club, NEP UK used 100+ camera positions, and 40 EVS servers to record and replay every ball that is played, producing coverage of every court. The feeds were then distributed by NEP to all RHB onsite, and locally on passed to IMG and EBU and other rights-holding broadcasters around the world.

Sony 3500 Cameras were deployed across site to capture all the action live in UHD from the courts. All courts have been delivered in 1080 SDR 709 with Centre Court also available in 1080p HDR 2020 to deliver the optimum broadcast quality experience for fans at home. NEP’s two flagship units Venus and Ceres were used on Centre and No.1 Court.

Fletcher Group’s Tr-ACE system ensures that the robotic camera heads can track all the action on the court. NEP’s team was on-site to be able transform the broadcast into exciting match stories played out on screen. The Tr-ACE system uses a mixture of image recognition and LIDAR technologies to automatically track the players on court, meaning that one operator can control all the cameras as well as mix the show at the same time. The Tr-ACE technology allows the operator to simply tap the person of interest on the screen and then select if they want a wide, mid, or close-up shot of the player selected – from there, the pan, tilt, zoom and focus functions are all automatic.

Creative Technology, a sister company of NEP, was onsite during the event to run the full audio RF operation; with staff using talkback, in-ear monitors, and Radio Mic coverage across the 14-acre site to ensure that it all runs smoothly. As well as fulfilling the audio coverage, Creative Technology was also running the screens operating across Wimbledon including all scoreboards on court and around the campus. As well as screens for the Queue and The Hill.

NEP UK will use the iconic sporting events 145th year to continue its sustainability pledge, using rechargeable batteries for radios and IEMs and the removal of any single-use plastic onsite, with NEP/Wimbledon branded water bottles provided to employees. The company is aiming to complete a carbon-neutral delivery of the event and all NEP staff have participated in Albert’s Sustainable Production training. NEP UK has recently achieved its ISO 14001 Certification for environmental management. ISO 14001 concerns how as a company you engage in saving energy, reducing waste, and complying with all the relevant legislation regarding sustainability. It is recognised the world over as a sign that an organisation is committed to doing business in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way.

Richard Lancaster, Technical Project Manager, NEP UK says, “It has been an incredible privilege to work with Wimbledon Broadcast Services (WBS) to deliver the technical broadcast facilities and delivery for the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament. NEP is proud to have worked in partnership on the technical implementation and delivery for more games than ever before.”

Paul Davies Head of Broadcast, Production & Media Rights, says, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with NEP as part of Wimbledon Broadcast Services as we look to continue to deliver outstanding standards of broadcast coverage, and the ultimate viewing experience of The Championships.”

Simon Moorhead, Managing Director, NEP UK Broadcast Services, NEP UK continues, “NEP UK are all incredibly proud of our long and successful partnership with the All England Club in delivering The Championships. This is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, that has the eyes of the world watching. Our partnership completely transcends the pure provision of technical broadcast equipment and services. It is about our proven, collective understanding and collaboration in the pursuit of quality in all parts of the process, and our absolute commitment to provide a rock-solid operation, with agility and flexibility, whilst continuously innovating and improving. I am incredibly proud of the entire NEP team who work tirelessly to deliver Wimbledon and I, like the rest of the NEP team, are excited and honored to have been awarded this new contract from 2023 to 2026.”

To facilitate global coverage of the event, NEP used its own online media distribution platform Mediabank, available to all registered press and those who are a Right Holds Broadcaster (RHB) to effectively distribute content globally. WBS serviced over 50 Media Rights holders on site during The Championships including TV Broadcasters, Radio & News Access, covering over 200 territories Worldwide.