The AEO launches the Keep in Touch Portal

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the launch of its Keep in Touch Portal.

This portal, spearheaded by Alison Willis and James McGough, Chair and Vice-Chair of the AEO Talent Working Group, has been designed to keep the talent of our industry who were made redundant, connected with the AEO.

The portal seeks to collate various industry initiatives in a single place, highlighting resources that have been on stream since the start of the pandemic, including discounts for training to support event professionals in their next steps.

Chris Skeith, chief executive officer of AEO says: “It’s all about the people, is a mantra that runs through AEO, its numerous working groups and the wider industry, and it’s heartbreaking to see so many friends and colleagues, through no fault of their own, being made redundant.

We have supported numerous individuals, and groups since the pandemic hit, and we hope this new portal is a useful signpost for help and support to all, so we can welcome them back, informed, inspired and ready for work.”

The portal includes:

Access to heads up, a mental health toolkit.

Discounts with the Virtual Events Institute and the Ops Nest for event professionals looking to upskill.

Operations toolkits, including risk assessment templates and venue safety questionnaires.

A jobs board to support members looking to recruit or events professionals in their job search.

AEO has partnered with The Hub Jobs to provide current AEO member companies with a discount to post jobs and access the CV library.

Access to the New Model Army initiative to help event professionals whose jobs have been made redundant due to COVID-19, by providing a “one-stop-shop” of services.

To find out more, visit: https://www.aeo.org.uk/keepintouch