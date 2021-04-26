The AEO gets life back to live

The AEO (Association of Event Organisers) is delighted to launch its first live event of 2021; the AEO Summer Soirée.

The event, which takes place on the evening of the 21st of July at the HAC, invites industry peers to get back to face to face with some overdue networking drinks.

Chris Skeith, chief executive officer of AEO says: “Community is the heartbeat of the AEO. Whilst we have been blown away by the collaboration of the industry virtually over the past 14 months, we couldn’t be happier to bring everyone together in a live setting. And in our centenary year is extra cause for celebration.”

Skeith continued: “The resilience, innovation and support of the industry have been remarkable and I look forward to raising a toast to members and industry friends in person!”

Tickets are available at a special rate for members and industry professionals made redundant and subscribed to our ‘Keep in Touch’ list. Prices include a summer BBQ, dessert and an evening of unlimited beer, wines and soft drinks.

For more information on the event, prices and booking, visit: https://www.aeo.org.uk/aeo-summer-soiree