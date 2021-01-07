The AEO celebrates its centenary

The AEO (Association of Event Organisers) celebrate its hundredth year, this year.

Over the years, the mission of AEO has transitioned and developed to align with current issues.

A century on and the original collaborative ambitions are not too dissimilar from the AEO’s current objectives, albeit on a much wider and ambitious scale. It is run by its members for the benefit of its members through an elected council, specialist working groups and a fulltime secretariat.

Founded in 1921, registered with Companies House in June 1982 and headquartered now in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, the AEO comprises 87 national and international members.

Chris Skeith, chief executive officer of AEO says: “Every organisation is only as good as the people that touch it. Our centenary is a celebration of all the people that have been part of our journey over the last century. The great work we have achieved together is the icing. Whether you’re a member, sponsor, partner, Awards judge, you name it – thank you to every one of you.”

Skeith added: “We’re happy to be celebrating such an incredible milestone at a time when we all need more positive stories and to be reminded why our industry continues to be one worth fighting for in the face of adversity.”

To mark the occasion, there’ll be a series of activities through 2021 which include:

100 AEO social posts campaign. This includes looking back on history, highlighting the great work it does with its members and some throwbacks for a sprinkling of fun.

Interviews with members. Whether they’re our oldest, newest, biggest or smallest member, they’ll be sharing what AEO means to them.

An AEO celebration in the fourth quarter, with the hope of bringing the events community back together, in person!

*Subject to government guidance at the time.



The AEO is asking its members to get in touch with their stories, to form part of its #AEOCENTENARY social campaign.

To find out more, visit: https://www.aeo.org.uk/aeo-centenary