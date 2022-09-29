The AEO appoints a new project manager

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Petchell as project manager.

Petchell will be facilitating the AEO working groups, working with each chair to deliver on their group’s strategic objectives. Together with marketing, projects will support members in sharing industry best practice and insights gleaned from the groups with the wider membership and beyond. Outputs will include case studies, resource hubs, research and more.

Joining the events industry straight out of university, Petchell worked for a venue sourcing agency, Professional Venue Solutions. She managed the company’s biggest client, Unilever, before taking time out to have her second child.

Petchell says: “Having been absent from the industry for a short time, I am excited to get stuck back in while expanding my knowledge and learning new skills. In the short time I have been with AEO, I can already tell I am joining a great team and the culture is exactly what I was looking for with my next role.”

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive at AEO says; “Lauren is a great fit for the role and will be an excellent asset to the team, bringing with her 11 years of events experience, strong leadership and project management skills. The team and I look forward to working with her in the coming months and beyond.

Earlier this month, we waved goodbye to Hayley Holden and Jessica Wright, who I wish all the best in their future careers.”