The AEO and Hiscox Event Insurance renew partnership in 2020

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) has renewed its partnership with Hiscox, leaders in specialist insurance, for the 13th consecutive year.

Chris Skeith, Chief Executive of AEO, says: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Hiscox. With over 30 years’ experience of delivering specialist insurance policies to the events industry, we trust them to deliver an unmatchable service to our members, minimising the impact of the unexpected.”

Martin Linfield, head of event Insurance at Hiscox commented: “Our partnership with the AEO spans more than a decade and we’ve built a strong relationship with its members during that time. The specialist knowledge and service that we provide to AEO members is a core part of what we do at Hiscox, while the insight the association offers into the challenges and issues facing its members is hugely valuable.”