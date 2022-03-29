Staging the comeback

The world was watching, or that’s what it felt like, when Latitude, Henham Park, opened its doors on July 22 last year. Part of the

Event Research Programme (ERP) and first out of the big blocks, it dropped the flag on UK festival season. At last…

A good number of festivals of all sizes followed, north to south, from TRNSMT in Glasgow to Beautiful Days in Devon, with all the kit, the creativity, the jubilant audiences, the liberation, you would expect from a short British summer post- lockdown(s).

Alongside suppliers detailing the wants and the must-haves of a resurging market, this edition of the Festival Buyer’s Guide looks back and forward. Talking shop with Geoff Ellis ahead of DF Concerts & Events’ busiest summer EVER, with AEG Presents’ Jim King about delivering All Points East in 2021 and the plans for 2022 on both sides of the capital, and with Paul Reed, CEO at the Association of Independent Festivals.

