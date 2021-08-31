The 2021 Event Buyer’s Guide – bringing events back to LIVE!

Welcome to the very first edition of the Event Buyer’s Guide – bringing events back to LIVE!

Shows that could pivot through lockdown changed their shape as a result, the majority keen to keep that extra reach in terms of audience numbers and attendant technology when their ‘real’ world started turning again.

So, promoters, organisers and production managers clicked slightly different supply chain solutions together, albeit from an altered palette in terms of individuals and businesses in some cases, product of the vicious pandemic pinch.

The focus for the first edition of the Event Buyer’s Guide is on the contractors providing the nous, the solutions, venues, the kit and the people to deliver everything from concerts to conferences, festivals to exhibitions and sports coverage to corporate events. Through them, the shows go on.

Thanks to everyone involved.

Click here to download your free copy