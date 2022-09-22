Terrapinn selects Commerce Talks™ as its official podcast partner for Seamless Saudi Arabia

Global events company Terrapinn has selected the influential e-commerce podcast Commerce Talks™as its official podcast partner at Seamless Saudi Arabia. Alex Graf, international e-commerce expert, author, commentator, and host of Commerce Talks, will conduct pre-event interviews with keynote speakers and host live podcasts direct from Seamless on 2 and 3 November.

“Podcasting is such a powerful way to engage an audience, and we are delighted to welcome Alex and Commerce Talks to Seamless,” said Joseph Ridley, General Manager, Terrapinn. “There is so much talent in commerce and fintech in The Kingdom, and Commerce Talks can play a vital role in throwing the spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s success stories and expertise which will drive awareness around the industry. We’re excited to embark on this partnership with Alex across the Seamless Series.”

Seamless Saudi Arabia takes place in Riyadh and is the Middle East’s biggest event covering the latest innovation in payments, fintech, retail, and e-commerce. Keynote presenters include executives from the World Economic Forum, Amazon, the European Commission, and some of the best-known names in the Kingdom, such as Saudi Payments, Geidea, Danone, Extra, Fawaz Al Hokair Group, Extra, Alshaya, Virgin Megastore, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets, AlMalki Group, L’azurde.

Commerce Talks is one of Europe’s most high-profile e-commerce podcasts, featuring CEOs and CIOs from retailers and manufacturers – recent guests include Dell, Boots, PepsiCo, and Levi’s. Hosted by Alexander Graf – e-commerce expert, entrepreneur, author, and co-founder of e-commerce provider Spryker – the show has thousands of international listeners and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify. For the duration of Seamless and during the run-up to the event, Commerce Talks will become ‘Commerce Talks x Seamless Sounds.’

“Events and podcasting make for a fantastic combination – the Middle East is a hotbed of commerce and payments innovation, and I’m excited to have some of the region’s leading figures on Commerce Talks x Seamless Sounds,” said Alex Graf, host and producer, Commerce Talks. “Organizations in the Middle East are facing many of the same challenges as their counterparts elsewhere in the world but with further challenges around delivery and fulfilment, which we can’t wait to explore on the podcast.”

Alex is a renowned global expert in e-commerce innovation. As well as being co-founder and co-CEO of Spryker, Alex is also co-author of The E-Commerce Book—voted the best book on e-commerce in Germany and used extensively in German MBA courses. Commerce Talks is also linked to Alex’s other blog, www.kassenzone.de, the most popular German-language e-commerce blog.

