TEN6 Creative hires Emma Egan as new senior client services manager

With the recent announcement of TEN6 Creative being tipped as one of the agencies to watch this year, TEN6 are demonstrating why, confirming new client wins and continued team growth with the announcement of their newest senior hire, Emma Egan.

In line with the TEN6 global growth strategy, Egan takes on the role of senior client services manager. She joins the agency with over eight years of global hospitality, client management and sales experience and will now focus on driving new business, client relations and marketing for TEN6.

“Within a short period of time I have witnessed the dedication, capabilities and collective ambition of the TEN6 Creative team. Emma helps further enhance this and brings a fresh perspective to benefit our clients and business further,” commented Max Fellows, TEN6 creative commercial director.

Egan added: “I am delighted to join such a fantastic and high calibre team. What they have achieved in the last few years is outstanding, and I am so excited to now be a part of their journey and see what the next few years has in store for us!”

Egan will be joining Fellows focusing on all areas of global growth and client success for the business. Additional exciting news includes the confirmation of further new roles and new client wins within the business which will be announced shortly.