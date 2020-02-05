TEN6 Creative announces further expansion with new marketing & communications hire

Ahead of a period of huge company transformation set for early April, TEN6 Creative continues to establish its previously announced global strategy with the appointment of new team member, Amanda Groth, as marketing and communications manager.

Groth joins the team from payment technology provider, Tappit, with over seven years of event and marketing experience, and provides a new resource for clients around their communications campaigns, marketing strategies and audience acquisition.

“TEN6 Creative have proven themselves as an agency to watch for 2020, and I’m honoured to be joining them,” said Groth. “Having only known the team for a short period, it’s already clear that they are energetic, talented and driven individuals. The agency is on the cusp of some incredible developments and I’m looking forward to contributing to many of the game-changing projects in the pipeline.”

TEN6 commercial director, Max Fellows, said of the announcement: “We are experiencing a period of expeditious growth at TEN6 and with a massive evolution of the company taking place over the next few months, I am really excited to welcome Amanda to the team at such an exciting time.