Ten Thousand Hours kickstart ‘Choose Live’ campaign

Portsmouth-based strategic events agency Ten Thousand Hours have revived their ‘Choose Live’ campaign in a bid to combat the challenges faced by the events industry in recent months and support the sector. First launched in 2018, the ‘Choose Live’ campaign highlights the importance of creating human connections through live events — whether they’re face-to-face, virtual, digital, broadcast or a combination of them all.

‘Choose Live’ is a message of unity for businesses hit hard by the current crisis and will help build momentum across the industry. The agency believes the campaign will drive much-needed conversations on the future of the sector, including the ways it can react to new limitations. It will also revolutionise the way that brands connect with their audience through cutting-edge marketing strategies that include a live programme.

As part of the initiative, Ten Thousand Hours have pledged to donate 10% of their management fee to NHS Charities Together for every piece of business they are appointed until the end of 2020. They will continue to support the creative freelance community by providing more opportunities to work across their projects.

Ten Thousand Hours said: “Live events have always been and continue to be a key contributor to the marketing and sales departments of brands and corporate organisations. ‘Choose Live’ is our call to action to all marketers to continue to create live activity in their marketing plans. The event industry has been primed for innovation for years and recent events have really highlighted that live events, whether f2f, digital or virtual, when considered as part of an overarching strategy, are key contributors to marketing success.”



Nick Laurence, Senior Director Marketing EMEA, Hitachi Vantara:‘‘Live events, whether physical or virtual have always been an important part of our marketing mix at Hitachi Vantara as we sell data solutions to multiple decision makers in large companies across a range of different sectors. We’ve often found live communications one of the most effective ways to inform and engage our buyers and we don’t see that changing any time soon. During the current situation we have obviously had to adapt our marketing strategies to try to continue that engagement online and in virtual settings. It’s important we stay focused on the values live experiences can bring and how we can think strategically and creatively to achieve the same objectives. We hope #ChooseLive will be at the forefront of driving that discussion”.