TEMBO, the agency with a fresh approach to marketing, content production and event management, is excited to announce its partnership with Waves Connects, an event-specific copywriting service.

The two companies have launched TEMBO CONTENT PLUS – a service which will deliver highly engaging speaker content. This partnership will help save organisers time and drive registrations for their events by providing them with captivating speaker content.

Matt from Waves Connects & Kate from TEMBO have worked together since their early days in the events industry and are excited to bring their combined knowledge to this new venture.

Event organisers can expect high-quality, engaging content that will capture their audience’s attention.

Matt said of the relationship: “We are delighted to be working with Kate and the TEMBO team on this exciting new offering to their clients. Through our combined experience and knowledge of the events industry, we can create even more value for event organisers to enable them to focus on what matters most – delivering excellent experiences.”

Kate added: “We are really looking forward to partnering with Waves Connects. Our mission at TEMBO has always been to help our clients create impactful, engaging content that drives registrations, delegate sales, and attracts more people to their events. By combining forces with Waves Connects, we are in a great position to provide even more value for our customers.”

By teaming up, this powerful partnership will help event organisers reach broader audiences by producing effective content that will drive registrations and engage participants.

To find out more about TEMBO CONTENT PLUS’s circular conference content, visit tembocreates.com/tembo-content-plus.