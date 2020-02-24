TEG welcomes the Van Egmond Group

TEG is pleased to announce that the Van Egmond Group, which has presented and produced some of the world’s largest entertainment events, has joined the fast growing TEG family.

Led by Garry Van Egmond and Christo Van Egmond the business has more than 45 years’ experience in touring, special events, event merchandising, marketing, ticketing and promotion. Including record breaking tours with Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms Tour, Jesus Christ Superstar’s Arena Tour, Riverdance’s The Show and AC/DC’s Black Ice Tour.

The business has been renamed TEG Van Egmond and forms part of TEG’s integrated entertainment offering.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones welcomed Garry and Christo to the TEG family, saying: “The Van Egmond Group has a long pedigree of delivering blockbuster tours with huge acts such as Dire Straits, Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, INXS, Riverdance, Prince, Bette Midler, Dolly Parton and the great AC/DC.

Advertisement

“Garry has sold well in excess of 30 million tickets across contemporary concerts and theatre productions in the Australasian marketplace and we are delighted to have him and Christo on board as part of the TEG family.”

Garry Van Egmond added: “We have seen TEG’s phenomenal growth over the last few years under Geoff’s leadership and we are very excited about joining TEG and look forward to delivering some big tours and events under TEG Van Egmond. TEG Van Egmond will be active in both the North America and UK/Europe for top tier touring opportunities for Australia and South East Asia.”

Cindy Wilson, previously Managing Director of BASE Entertainment Asia and a 20-year veteran of the music and live entertainment industries, will be representing TEG Van Egmond in North America, based in Los Angeles.