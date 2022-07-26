TEG expands its integrated Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Digital & Data model with the formation of TEG EUROPE￼

TEG is pleased to announce the formation of TEG EUROPE, which brings together TEG’s UK-based Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Venue, Digital and Data operations into a single integrated operation based out of Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.

TEG EUROPE comprises:

TEG LIVE EUROPE , which includes the former TEG MJR’s touring business which has toured artists including Snoop Dogg, Sia, Hans Zimmer, 50 Cent, Tom Jones, and Culture Club

, which includes the former TEG MJR’s touring business which has toured artists including Snoop Dogg, Sia, Hans Zimmer, 50 Cent, Tom Jones, and Culture Club TEG VENUES , which includes 10 owned, operated, co-promoted, and programmed venues throughout the UK, including Tramshed in Cardiff, XOYO in London and The Mill in Birmingham

, which includes 10 owned, operated, co-promoted, and programmed venues throughout the UK, including Tramshed in Cardiff, XOYO in London and The Mill in Birmingham PROPAGANDA , the UK’s leading indie rock & roll night club brand

, the UK’s leading indie rock & roll night club brand TICKETEK , a global leader in ticketing offering a full end-to-end service to some of the world’s largest stadiums, arenas, and theatres

, a global leader in ticketing offering a full end-to-end service to some of the world’s largest stadiums, arenas, and theatres OVATION, TEG’s data science and analytics business which provides sports organisations, venues, promoters, content creators, media and tech partners with analytics, data science, research, personalisation, and advanced digital marketing.

Announcing the formation of TEG EUROPE, TEG CEO Geoff Jones said: “Today’s news represents a crucial milestone in the expansion of TEG’s successful integrated Live Entertainment model into the vibrant UK market and positions us for further growth across Europe.

“TEG has long track record of touring success in Concerts, Sport, Festivals, Theatre, Musicals, Exhibitions, Family Entertainment, Comedy, and e-sports, while Ticketek has 40+ years’ experience ticketing major international events and partnering with the world’s premier Venues. OVATION, built on TEG’s proprietary technology, leads the world in data science and analytics for Live Entertainment and Sport.”

Jones added: “Thanks to the success and hard work of the TEG MJR Team we already promote more than 2,000 shows annually in the UK and Europe. Since the introduction of Ticketek into the UK in 2020, we now ticket some of Britain’s most prestigious Venues, and we have since introduced a unique and powerful offering to Venues and Promoters in OVATION. By combining these businesses into a single customer focused operation, we are well positioned to work with new and existing industry Partners in the UK and Europe to help grow their businesses while continuing our own growth in the region.”