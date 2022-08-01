TEG appoints Toby Leighton-Pope as Managing Director of TEG EUROPE

TEG is delighted to announce that live music veteran, Toby Leighton-Pope, has joined the newly formed TEG EUROPE in the position of Managing Director.

Leighton-Pope will oversee the operation, strategic direction and rapid expansion of TEG’s UK-based integrated Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Venue, Digital and Data operations.

Leighton-Pope’s stellar career in live music has included promoting many of the world’s biggest acts including Bruce Springsteen, Michael Bublé and Olly Murs, plus many of the largest indie acts including Arcade Fire and Jack Johnson. When he Promoted Hard Rock Calling Festival, he worked with Artists including Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and The Who.

He was previously co-CEO of AEG Presents UK from 2016 to December 2021 and spent the prior 16 years at Live Nation, latterly as Senior Vice President Music.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones welcomed Leighton-Pope to the global TEG Family, saying: “Toby’s outstanding record in the live entertainment industry speaks for itself. His ideas, connections, and infectious enthusiasm make him the perfect choice to lead the further expansion of TEG’s successful integrated model into the vibrant UK and European markets.”

Leighton-Pope said: “I am thrilled to join TEG as Managing Director of TEG EUROPE. In the past decade, Geoff and his team have built TEG from Australia’s leading ticketing company, TICKETEK, into an increasingly global and leading player in Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Venue, Digital and Data.

“I am thrilled to be working with the talented and passionate TEG EUROPE Team including Richard

Buck [the former CEO of TEG MJR] who is taking on a vital role for us as Head of European Touring & Middle East Partnerships.”

Leighton-Pope added: “We have a huge opportunity to grow our business and build on TEG’s enduring track record of touring success in Concerts, Sport, Festivals, Theatre, Musicals, Exhibitions, Family Entertainment, Comedy, and e-sports, and Ticketek’s 40+ years’ experience ticketing major international events and partnering with the world’s premier Venues.”

TEG EUROPE, which was formed last month, comprises TEG LIVE EUROPE, which has toured artists including Snoop Dogg, Sia, Hans Zimmer, 50 Cent and Tom Jones; TICKETEK, a global leader in ticketing offering a full end-to-end service to some of the world’s largest stadiums, arenas, and theatres; OVATION, TEG’s data science and analytics business; PROPAGANDA, the UK’s leading indie rock & roll night club brand, and TEG VENUES, which includes 10 owned, operated, co-promoted, and programmed Venues throughout the UK.