Tecna UK appoints Andrew Hickinbotham as Head of Sales

Tecna UK, the leading provider of sustainable exhibition stands has appointed Andrew Hickinbotham as Head of Sales.

Hickinbotham most recently served as Sales Director at Human Built for 4 years and is an ESSA board member. His career highlights also include 7 years with GES and roles at Sovereign Exhibitions and Silver Knight with a focus on amplifying the customer experience.

“Andy’s appointment marks an exciting step in our ongoing growth” said George Green, sales director at Tecna UK. “His extensive experience, particularly in combining creative design with engaging customer concepts will be invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients”.

“I am delighted that I’m joining the awesome team at Tecna UK, in a role that will fuse my commercial, design & innovation passions, to help drive growth into new areas. It’s no coincidence that team Tecna has an enviable Sustainability reputation, with an array of training and exhibitor resources, zero-waste stands, and a Tier-5 ESSA Accreditation” comments Andy Hickinbotham.

Tecna UK work with exhibition organisers, experiential agencies, trade and end users to create creative, sustainable solutions that deliver for exhibitions, conferences, events and brand activations.