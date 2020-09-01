Tarsus Group celebrates a return to live B2B events in China

Tarsus, the global B2B media group, has announced that it has successfully delivered six exhibitions over the course of just five weeks in China – a key territory for the business where it is one of the largest exhibition organisers in operation. The safe running of numerous face-to-face events across key verticals in the wake of Covid-19 has been heralded as a positive indicator for a wider recovery in the global events industry whilst also clearly demonstrating the capacity for live business events to be run in a safe and compliant way.

The events industry is one that has been particularly impacted by the repercussions of the global pandemic and has seen hundreds of events across the sector being postponed or cancelled entirely. However, with exhibitions recognised as one of the most effective and targeted B2B marketing channels, demand for live events remains high with many businesses stating that they are missing the value delivered by face-to-face events and the role they play in driving economic recovery.

Kicking off on 10 July with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning Fair (AAITF) Tarsus China went on to deliver SIUF The International Brand Underwear Fair, the Zhengzhou Medical and Dental Fair, the West China Dental Show, Hometex, the Home Furnishing Expo and most recently, Guangzhou Prolight + Sound with all six shows demonstrating positive results and very strong turn-outs – the combined events went on to host almost 4,000 exhibitors and more than 220,000 visitors over 380,000 sqm of exhibition space. The organising teams in Tarsus China worked closely with venues and event partners to ensure that the most stringent of health and safety requirements were delivered on-site and to meet all measures put in place by the Chinese government around live events.

John Liu, CEO Tarsus China elaborated: “The health and safety of our customers, attendees and staff guided every decision we made when planning and running these shows; whilst we were very keen to get back to staging events we wanted to ensure that we could do it safely and successfully. A huge amount of thanks also goes to our event partners, industry associations and the venues we worked with for helping us to meet all the measures necessary post Covid-19. It was exciting for us as a team to get a feel for what events are going to look like in the future and we were delighted to incorporate a hybrid model at some of our shows such as Hometex, to enable customers who could not physically be there to still participate.”

Given the group’s significant global footprint, other divisions across the business as well as industry counterparts will see the recent shows as evidence of a burgeoning recovery for the wider events industry. Tarsus Group CEO, Douglas Emslie commented:

“I want to congratulate our team and partners in China for a fantastic run of events over the past few weeks. I think it’s fair to say they have given all of us a much needed boost of confidence and reason for optimism as we find our way forward on the back of the pandemic. Tarsus China have demonstrated that not only can B2B events be delivered safely but moreover that there is significant pent up demand for exhibitions and that we have a vital role to play in supporting industries as they seek to recover, innovate and rebuild supply chains in this very challenging period and beyond.”.