Tarsus Group announces partnership with Times Aerospace

Tarsus, the global B2B events and media group, has announced a strategic partnership between its aerospace division and Times Aerospace, publisher of leading magazines and content provider for the aerospace industry across the Middle East and Africa. The partnership will leverage both parties’ respective strengths to launch a new aerospace platform delivering news, insights and exclusive content for the industry.

The venture will also build on the division’s partnership with leading aviation content creator Sam Chui announced earlier this year and will host Chui’s Dubai Airshow content along with Times Aerospace news, TV and event coverage. At its core the partnership will offer cutting-edge content, promotion opportunities and increased connections across the aerospace community and will be led by the current Times Aerospace team – Mark Brown will continue as publisher and Alan Peaford as editor-in-chief.

Commenting on the investment Tarsus Group CEO Douglas Emslie, said: “I have long respected what Mark, Alan and the team at Times Aerospace have built. Times Aerospace has a great reputation amongst our shared customer base making the partnership a natural fit. I’m delighted to be working with them to develop and expand our respective businesses going forward; this partnership perfectly aligns with our strategy of creating deeper connections with our customers and broadening our revenue base beyond events.’’.

Mark Brown, CEO of Times Aerospace added: “We’ve always been committed to supporting the aerospace industry, particularly across the Middle East and Africa. This unique partnership with Tarsus Group will enable us to provide a complete solution for the aerospace community; by leveraging Tarsus Group’s deep industry connections and their digital expertise to create a new home for Times Aerospace content we will be able to better serve the industry year-round across multiple channels”.

Tarsus Aerospace delivers leading events in aviation, defence and aerospace; the division’s flagship event, the Dubai Airshow, will take place from 14-18 November 2021.