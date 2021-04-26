Tarsus Group announces partnership with aviation content creator

Tarsus, the global B2B events and media group, has announced a strategic partnership with leading aviation vlogger, content creator and author Sam Chui; Chui is recognised as one the world’s most famous YouTube aviation content creators with over two and a half million YouTube subscribers and counting.

“Sam has built a truly unique platform and has established himself as one of the most exciting and influential aviation content creators out there,” said Douglas Emslie, CEO of Tarsus Group. “We are delighted to have confirmed his partnership with our Aerospace division, which delivers key events such as the Dubai Airshow. We are building an innovative, new content offering alongside our aerospace shows and having Sam involved in our new platform, which launches this summer, will really enhance the content we deliver.”

Sam Chui is one of the world’s most followed aviation creators, with an engaged follower base of more than 4.5 million people and over 25 million views per month on his content across his vlog, blog and social channels. His partnership with the Dubai Airshow and other events in the Tarsus Aerospace portfolio will see him reaching an even greater audience across aviation, defence and aerospace.

“The Dubai Airshow is set to return as a live event this November and we are committed to supporting the industry as it recovers from one of the most challenging operating periods to date,” explained Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus, Middle East. “During the pandemic we focussed on staying in touch with our customers whilst also building new ways to connect and reach new audiences. We believe our partnership with Sam to headline content in the lead-up to and at the show itself will be a great way to engage everyone as we prepare to meet again in-person at the Dubai Airshow.”

Sam Chui added “I am absolutely thrilled to partner with Tarsus in the industry’s first in-person global Airshow since 2019. The pandemic has been particularly difficult to the aviation sector and we want to take this opportunity to showcase the industry’s resilience by amplifying the great brands that come together to drive this sector forward and develop year-round engagement activities with the community to ensure that business continues during and post Airshow.”

The Dubai Airshow returns live and in-person at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, from 14-18 November 2021.