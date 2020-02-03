Tarsus Group adds new sector to growing portfolio

Since being acquired by Charterhouse Partners in August 2019, Tarsus Group has been highly acquisitive, closing six deals in sectors that include travel, space technology, tyres, 3D glass and the latest one in the fast-growing independent beauty sector.

The global B2B media group has today announced that it has formed a joint venture with the innovative beauty event series, Unfiltered Experience.

The US-based event was launched last July and has been building its reputation since as the go-to platform for “indie beauty”, which caters to small and medium beauty businesses. Unfiltered Experience’s unique approach to events has garnered attention for not only connecting brands and buyers directly, but also for its strong links with social and media influencers.

The next edition of Unfiltered is set to take place at Tarsus Group’s OFFPRICE show, 3rd-6th February at the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas. The Unfiltered event will be targeting buyers and boutique owners looking to source new and unique beauty products for their stores.