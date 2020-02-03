Tarsus Group adds new sector to growing portfolio

Since being acquired by Charterhouse Partners in August 2019, Tarsus Group has been highly acquisitive, closing six deals in sectors that include travel, space technology, tyres, 3D glass and the latest one in the fast-growing independent beauty sector.
The global B2B media group has today announced that it has formed a joint venture with the innovative beauty event series, Unfiltered Experience.
The US-based event was launched last July and has been building its reputation since as the go-to platform for “indie beauty”, which caters to small and medium beauty businesses. Unfiltered Experience’s unique approach to events has garnered attention for not only connecting brands and buyers directly, but also for its strong links with social and media influencers.
The next edition of Unfiltered is set to take place at Tarsus Group’s OFFPRICE show, 3rd-6th February at the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas. The Unfiltered event will be targeting buyers and boutique owners looking to source new and unique beauty products for their stores.
The targeted buyer profile at the OFFPRICE Show presents an ideal opportunity for Unfiltered’s customer base to reach order-writing buyers and final decision-makers.
Tarsus Group CEO, Douglas Emslie, reflected on the Group’s latest acquisition and way forward: “Unfiltered represents a really exciting move for us, it is exactly the kind of innovative and entrepreneurial business that aligns with the approach taken by the wider group.
“I am delighted to welcome Daniela Ciocan and the Unfiltered Experience team to Tarsus Group. She’s a true beauty insider and is recognised for creating event programs in the beauty space not seen before.
“This is our sixth acquisition in less than six months and again underscores our commitment to achieving the ambitious growth targets we have set ourselves whilst moving quickly to seize opportunities. It is also a reflection of the confidence we and our investors, Charterhouse Capital Partners, have in the market and the route we are pursuing in order to accelerate our growth and further strengthen our position as a leading global event organiser.”
The deal represents the latest addition to the Tarsus Group since its acquisition by Charterhouse Capital Partners last year. Under its new ownership, Tarsus has acquired a number of respected events in a remarkably short timeframe.
The group has been focussed on acquiring businesses which are complementary to its already well-established portfolio including BizBash, Smarter Shows, Touch China and TyrExpo, of note also is the fact that the acquisitions have all been in key territories for the group – the US and Asia – underpinning the commitment to increase footprint and be a foremost organiser in both.
Globally, Tarsus Group delivers B2B events across numerous sectors; including travel, labelling, aerospace, manufacturing, food, homewares and fashion.