Tarsus Group acquires controlling stake in innovative Mexican event

Tarsus, the global B2B media group, has announced that it has acquired a majority interest in the Mexico-based event, EXPO TENDERO.

Launched in 2019 by Pedro Fernández, CEO of Multipav, EXPO TENDERO is the only event in Mexico specifically focused on the “Tenderos” sector; the ubiquitous corner shops located throughout the country. The inaugural event attracted more than 10,000 store-owners to the one-day show, for future editions Tarsus Mexico will partner with Multipav to produce the event.

The “Tenderos” play a major role within Mexico’s economy with more than 1 million of these stores in the country, representing approximately 40% of all grocery revenues in Mexico. The micro-enterprises are thought to represent 7% of the country’s GDP while employing approximately 20% of the workforce. Tellingly, the sector has also proved to be resilient throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, aided by strong knowledge of and ties with their local customer base as well as their convenient locations at a time when people are limiting their movements.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tarsus Vice President of Latin America Paul St. Amour, said: “Bringing EXPO TENDERO into the Tarsus portfolio has certainly come at an opportune time to support this important industry in Mexico. EXPO TENDERO will meet the needs of the sector, which at the moment is looking to improve processes and embrace digitalization whilst maintaining the local, friendly approach they are known for. We are very proud to add EXPO TENDERO into the company’s portfolio and to ultimately expand the success that Pedro and his team have already achieved.”

Pedro Fernández, CEO of MULTIPAV, echoed St. Amour’s thoughts: “We were very pleased with the high-quality show delivered to our customers two years ago along with the market knowledge and relationships we have built, but mostly, we are excited about the expertise

that Tarsus Mexico will bring to the table for our second edition as it will lead to an even stronger event for all our customers.”

Douglas Emslie, CEO of Tarsus Group elaborated on the fit for the business: “We are delighted to invest in a new industry and moreover one that is at the cornerstone of retail in Mexico. Whilst retail is a new sector for us in the region we have identified synergies with our existing food portfolio and have exciting growth plans for the show going forward. At Tarsus we pride ourselves on identifying opportunities in growing markets and investing strategically in further developing the event to meet our customers’ needs which we look forward to doing with EXPO TENDERO.”

EXPO TENDERO 2021 will take place 4-5 August at Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City showcasing equipment, services and business training for store owners, while also ensuring suppliers to the sector, from food to toiletries, and key wholesalers are represented on the show floor.