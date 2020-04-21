Tappit hires Meka White Morris as chief revenue officer

Tappit, the global payment and data ecosystem for events, sports stadia and venues, has appointed Meka White Morris as chief revenue officer to lead business expansion in North America.

With over 16 years of experience in sports and entertainment, Morris served most recently as the chief revenue office of ISM Connect, an innovator in the facial recognition and artificial intelligence space.

With a passion for improving fan experience, Morris has worked with US’ most notable sports and event brands, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oakland Raiders, Live Nation, Learfield/IMG College and Legends Hospitality, whose ownership includes the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.

The news also comes after a record year globally for Tappit, with partnerships including Tomorrowland Unite in Barcelona, Formula 1® Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Manchester City Football Group.

Jason Thomas, CEO of Tappit, commented: “We are proud to have Meka join the team at an extremely important and challenging time for events across the world. Over the last month, we have seen a significant increase in enquiries about cashless technologies, as events and venues seek new strategies to reassure fans and staff when they emerge from the coronavirus crisis. Her unrivalled experience and success in the sports and entertainment industry will make her a key appointment in supporting Tappit’s expansion, especially in the US. We are sure she will help us meet the high market demand for our innovative technology, that helps organisers improve the fan experience through insights, data, and faster transactions.”

On her appointment, Meka White Morris said: “I’m delighted to join Tappit at a very important time for the events industry. During this pandemic, cashless technologies are more vital than ever in helping reassure fans and staff; hygiene is improved and contact is minimised.

“Being passionate about tech, I’m excited about the way that Tappit uses technology to improve events for the fan and how it is changing the industry and will continue to disrupt the way we organise and manage events for years to come. Tappit has ambitious growth goals and I very much look forward to being a part of this journey.”