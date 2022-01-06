Talking shop with The Party Goddess

By
Adam Parry
-
736

Verbose, in the best Los Angeles tradition, Marley Majcher is CEO of The Party Goddess, an A-list full-service event planning and catering company in LA, and author of acclaimed business guide for entrepreneurs, But Are You Making Any Money?

In this episode, Marley details her background, from cooking school in Paris and egotistical chefs right through to standing out in the event planner crowd.

The conversation with host James Dickson covers celebrity endorsement/the publicity machine, organising events in LA, big budget clients, contracts, confidentiality agreements, young starters’ expectations and much more.    

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

Advertisement

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.