Talking shop with The Party Goddess

Verbose, in the best Los Angeles tradition, Marley Majcher is CEO of The Party Goddess, an A-list full-service event planning and catering company in LA, and author of acclaimed business guide for entrepreneurs, But Are You Making Any Money?

In this episode, Marley details her background, from cooking school in Paris and egotistical chefs right through to standing out in the event planner crowd.

The conversation with host James Dickson covers celebrity endorsement/the publicity machine, organising events in LA, big budget clients, contracts, confidentiality agreements, young starters’ expectations and much more.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

Advertisement

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.