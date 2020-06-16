Talk to the world at Event Tech Live 2020

Technology has been front page news across the coronavirus crisis. The list is too long to detail the why, when, where and how, but from research to robots to tracking and tracing innovation has impacted the everywhere. Not least events, which are caught in the crosshairs of this revolution.

With multiple stages, a truly global audience, physically and virtually, the biggest ever Event Tech Live (ETL) is calling for speakers representing the technology making, or about to make, a difference across the sector’s new look.

The world’s leading event technology expo, ETL’s acclaimed content spread will be at the heart of its two physical, five virtual days..

Thought leaders with engaging stories to tell through case/impact studies and a capacity for confident delivery in front of people and/or cameras – there are virtual and physical speaker options – are encouraged to apply.

Event Tech Live 2020 is using Lineup Ninja, winner of the ETL Launchpad competition in 2018 and Best Startup at last year’s ETA, for the application process.

Speakers can register their interest from today (June 16th 2020) to July 31st https://etl-2020.cfp.lineup.ninja/